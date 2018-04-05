Virgin Galactic Says Spacecraft's Powered Flight Successful

Luxury Travel
The rocket engine burned after seven glide-only test flights
Richard Branson says Virgin space flight feels ‘close now’
Virgin Galactic Ltd. flew its VSS Unity spacecraft on a powered test flight Thursday over the California desert, reaching supersonic speed during a partial engine burn, the company said via Twitter.
The aircraft completed its seventh glide flight in January, preparing for the powered flight.
The flight on Thursday reached a speed of Mach 1.6, Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson said in a Twitter post. Future tests are planned to fly the Unity into space. “Space feels tantalizingly close now,” Branson wrote.
- The VSS Unity is dropped from a jet-engine shuttle aircraft, called Eve, at about 50,000 feet. It then ignites its rocket motor to leave earth’s atmosphere for a brief suborbital flight, before re-entry and a glider landing.
- A Virgin Galactic test pilot, Michael Alsbury, was killed in an Oct. 2014 flight accident, which prompted a company redesign of the craft’s “feathered” tail booms used for re-entry.
- Virgin Galactic plans to offer tourist flights to the edge of space from its facility at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.
- In October, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested $1 billion into Virgin Group’s three US-based space firms, Virgin Galactic, The Spaceship Company and Virgin Orbit. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman visited Virgin Galactic’s California operation on April 2.
