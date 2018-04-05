Virgin Galactic Says Spacecraft's Powered Flight Successful

Virgin Galactic Ltd. flew its VSS Unity spacecraft on a powered test flight Thursday over the California desert, reaching supersonic speed during a partial engine burn, the company said via Twitter.

The aircraft completed its seventh glide flight in January, preparing for the powered flight.

The flight on Thursday reached a speed of Mach 1.6, Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson said in a Twitter post. Future tests are planned to fly the Unity into space. “Space feels tantalizingly close now,” Branson wrote.