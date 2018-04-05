U.S. Says Iran-Sanctions Cooperator's Lawyer Helped Pay Bribes

An attorney representing a cooperator in a case involving a conspiracy to help Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions helped funnel bribes to a prison guard who was charged with taking cash from an inmate in exchange for contraband, prosecutors said Thursday.

Court papers don’t identify the cooperator but say he’s pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to violate sanctions against Iran and money laundering. The description matches Reza Zarrab, who had more than a dozen lawyers defending him during the case in which he cooperated with prosecutors.

Zarrab testified at the trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who headed international banking at Turkish state-owned banking giant Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, that he paid bribes to a jail guard in Manhattan. Atilla was convicted of Iran-sanctions violations and is awaiting sentencing.