U.S. Consumer Comfort Climbs to Fresh 17-Year High on Finances

U.S. Consumer Comfort Climbs to Fresh 17-Year High on FinancesBy
U.S. consumer sentiment advanced last week to a fresh 17-year high as greater optimism about household finances and the buying climate more than offset a deterioration in views about the economy, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index showed Thursday.
Highlights of Consumer Comfort (Week Ended March 31)
Key Takeaways
Elevated sentiment, together with a strong labor market and lower taxes, may help boost household spending and support the economy. At the same time, the risk of a U.S.-China trade war amid tariff threats is casting uncertainty on the outlook for growth, though economists predict it won’t amount to a major setback.
Americans with income of less than $50,000 a year as well as those earning more than $100,000 were more upbeat than the prior week, the report showed.
Other Details
- Comfort gauge among women climbed to the highest level since July 2001
- Index rose in three of four regions and declined in the South
- Comfort among political independents climbed to a fresh 17-year high
- Single Americans’ sentiment was the strongest since June 2002