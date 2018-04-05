Photographer: Craig Warga/Bloomberg

U.S. Consumer Comfort Climbs to Fresh 17-Year High on Finances

By
Sho Chandra

U.S. consumer sentiment advanced last week to a fresh 17-year high as greater optimism about household finances and the buying climate more than offset a deterioration in views about the economy, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index showed Thursday.

Highlights of Consumer Comfort (Week Ended March 31) 

  • Weekly index rose to 57.2, the highest since Feb. 2001, from 56.8 
  • Personal finances measure rose to 64.7, highest since May 2007, from 63.8
  • Gauge tracking views of the economy fell to an eight-week low of 57.8 from 58.7
  • Comfort index of buying climate rose to 49.1, highest since 2000, from 47.8

Key Takeaways

Elevated sentiment, together with a strong labor market and lower taxes, may help boost household spending and support the economy. At the same time, the risk of a U.S.-China trade war amid tariff threats is casting uncertainty on the outlook for growth, though economists predict it won’t amount to a major setback.

Americans with income of less than $50,000 a year as well as those earning more than $100,000 were more upbeat than the prior week, the report showed.

Other Details

  • Comfort gauge among women climbed to the highest level since July 2001
  • Index rose in three of four regions and declined in the South
  • Comfort among political independents climbed to a fresh 17-year high
  • Single Americans’ sentiment was the strongest since June 2002
