U.S. Consumer Comfort Climbs to Fresh 17-Year High on Finances

U.S. consumer sentiment advanced last week to a fresh 17-year high as greater optimism about household finances and the buying climate more than offset a deterioration in views about the economy, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index showed Thursday.

Highlights of Consumer Comfort (Week Ended March 31) Weekly index rose to 57.2, the highest since Feb. 2001, from 56.8

Personal finances measure rose to 64.7, highest since May 2007, from 63.8

Gauge tracking views of the economy fell to an eight-week low of 57.8 from 58.7

Comfort index of buying climate rose to 49.1, highest since 2000, from 47.8

Key Takeaways

Elevated sentiment, together with a strong labor market and lower taxes, may help boost household spending and support the economy. At the same time, the risk of a U.S.-China trade war amid tariff threats is casting uncertainty on the outlook for growth, though economists predict it won’t amount to a major setback.

Americans with income of less than $50,000 a year as well as those earning more than $100,000 were more upbeat than the prior week, the report showed.

Other Details