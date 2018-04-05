Trump to Host Qatar Emir April 10 as Saudi Standoff Continues

President Donald Trump will host Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, for talks as his Persian Gulf nation remains embroiled in stand-off with a Saudi-led bloc of Middle Eastern nations.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar last June, accusing the Qataris of financing Islamist extremists and cozying up to Iran, Saudi Arabia’s main regional rival. The charges have been repeatedly denied by Qatar.

The feud has put the U.S., which has sought to unify the Gulf countries against Iran and depends on an airbase in Qatar, in a difficult position.

The visit also follows a meeting between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is on a three-week tour of the U.S.