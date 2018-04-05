The Daily Prophet: Short Squeezes Are the Worst Kind of Rallies

U.S. stocks just capped their first three-day rally since the start of March, with the S&P 500 Index surging 3.14 percent over the period. Clearly, investors have moved on from any concerns they may have had about a full-blown trade war breaking out between the U.S. and China. Or have they?



Rather than any newfound confidence in the ability of the Trump administration to negotiate a bilateral agreement that benefits both parties, there's strong evidence the rally has a lot to do with investors being forced out of bearish bets -- otherwise known as a short squeeze -- after the S&P 500 began rallying from its lowest since Feb. 8 on Monday. The latest data show that short interest in U.S. stocks surged in the first half of March by the most since 2015, reaching a four-month high. Of course, efforts by the Trump administration to downplay the $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, saying they may never go into effect and are little more than a negotiating ploy, have helped bolster investors sentiment. But the thing about so-called short squeezes, which happen when asset prices quickly move higher and force those with bearish bets to exit those trades, pushing prices even higher, is that have little to do with sentiment. Plus, they allow bears to reset their positions at more favorable levels.



Here's more evidence that maybe the rally is on shaky ground: Bloomberg News macro strategist Cameron Crise reported earlier Thursday that the worst 30 S&P 500 stocks over the past year were up 1.17 percentage points on average, more than the index as a whole. “After the initial introduction of trade tensions and the back and forth between the U.S. and China and consternation around Nafta, I think the markets are now beginning to see through the bluster of negotiations and they’re dialing back some of their most significant fears of a full on trade war,” Kevin Caron, a senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, told Bloomberg News.



'CALMER HEADS'

Agricultural commodity prices rebounded Thursday to erase much -- and in some cases all -- of the steep losses seen a day earlier when markets were spooked by China’s plans to levy tariffs on U.S. supplies of soybeans, corn and cotton, according to Bloomberg News' Shruti Date Singh. Cotton for May delivery on ICE Futures U.S. in New York wiped away Wednesday’s loss and was on track for the biggest gain in a month. May soybean futures, which at one stage yesterday were down 5.3 percent, made up almost all the lost ground. Corn and wheat also rallied. The initial news caused a somewhat “knee-jerk” reaction, Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain in Chicago, told Bloomberg News. Subsequently, White House officials ease their stance on trade, indicating the tariffs may never be implemented. “Calmer heads prevailed,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for INTL FCStone, said in a telephone interview. The market is now refocusing on other news, such as the “strong” U.S. soybean export sales reported by the Department of Agriculture, and the drought and cold weather in the U.S. Plains that may hinder development of wheat, Suderman said. The earlier drop in prices also offered a buying opportunity for users of agricultural commodities, he added.



LIBOR STRIKES AGAIN

When it comes to the U.S.'s major foreign creditors, China and its $1.17 trillion portfolio of Treasuries dominates the discussion. Although it doesn't get talked about as much, just as important is Japan and its $1.07 trillion of U.S. debt. That's what makes new data from the Bank of Japan so concerning. The data show foreign securities, mostly bonds with some stocks, held by the country's regional lender shrank more than 9 percent in February to 9.5 trillion yen ($89 billion), the lowest since November 2014, according to Bloomberg News' Chikako Mogi and Takako Taniguchi. The holdings of larger banks dropped 4 percent. The decline seems in large part a result of the surge in the London interbank offered rate. As the benchmark for U.S. borrowing costs climbs, it becomes more expensive to hedge dollar-denominated investments back into yen. The higher hedging costs, a re-ignition of bullish sentiment toward the yen and increased scrutiny from the Financial Services Agency have prompted a reassessment, according to three money managers at the lenders who asked not to be identified in discussing investment strategies. Treasury Department data show that Japan's holdings of U.S. government debt fell by $29.2 billion last year, while China's increased $126.5 billion.



BITCOIN BLUES

Not even cryptocurrencies, long the favored means of commerce among criminals and others who wish to remain in the shadows, can escape the tax man. Cryptos have been under sever pressure this year, with Bitcoin dropping below $7,000 this week and losing about half its value. While there are all sort of explanations for the weakness, Fundstrat Global Advisors Head of Research Tom Lee believes that a portion of the declines are tied to the April 15 income-tax filing deadline. That's because investors who won big betting on the digital tokens have been selling some of their holdings to pay $25 billion in capital-gains levies, according to Bloomberg News' Joanna Ossinger, citing a research note from Lee. “This is a massive outflow from crypto to dollars,” Lee wrote. “Historical estimates are each $1 of USD outflow is $20-$25 impact on crypto market value," Lee wrote. That $25 billion prediction is derived from his estimate that U.S. households had $92 billion in taxable gains from cryptocurrencies in 2017. Lee, who estimates total capital gains receipts will hit a record $168 billion for tax-year 2017, has a year-end price target of $25,000 for Bitcoin.



TURKEY COOKED

The outlook for Turkey is getting bleaker, if the performance of the lira is any guide. The currency has weakened about 16 percent since early September as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tightened his grip on power by purging the government of any dissenting voices. And on Thursday, a report in the Hurriyet newspaper that Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek may have resigned sent the lira tumbling more than 1 percent to a new record low of 4.05 to the dollar. Simsek later said via Twitter that he would continue serving the nation “until our last breath.” The former Merrill Lynch strategist is known for his defense of orthodox economic views and is often considered a counterweight against Erdogan’s drive for lower interest rates, according to Bloomberg News' Constantine Courcoulas. When Erdogan came to power in 2014, it took less than 2.25 liras to buy one dollar, but the currency has been under pressure from a ballooning current-account deficit and double-digit inflation. Erdogan, who’s seeking to formalize effective one-man rule at an election next year, is letting the economy run hot, and investors worry that monetary policy is not tight enough to anchor the nation’s assets.



TEA LEAVES

The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg is for the Labor Department to say Friday that the economy added a healthy 185,000 jobs in March. But that's not all you need to know. The so-called whisper number is for a gain of 208,000 jobs last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And yet, the strategist at BMO Capital Markets wrote in a research note Thursday that the anecdotal evidence leading up to the report is skewed slightly negatively, with five positive proxies and seven negative ones. The positive indicators include the ADP report, the tendency for the unemployment rate to beat estimates in April and an improvement in ISM non-manufacturing employment index. The negatives, they wrote, include the propensity for the number of jobs created to disappoint in March as well as weaker-than-expected jobless claims for the week that the government conducts its survey for the data.

If you’d like to get The Daily Prophet in e-mail form, right in your inbox, please subscribe to this link. Thanks!



DON'T MISS

The Fed Will Look Past This Latest Turmoil in Markets: Tim Duy

What Markets Can Expect Next From China: David Millhouse

Ecuador Wants Less Julian Assange, More Investors: Mac Margolis

Econ 101 No Longer Explains the Market for Labor: Noah Smith

Matt Levine's Money Stuff: Spotify Non-IPO Wasn't Much of an IPO