Stock Rally to Extend in Asia; Dollar Strengthens: Markets Wrap

The rally in global equities looked set to extend into Asia as White House officials signaled that the president’s tough talk on trade won’t lead to growth-sapping tariffs. Treasuries fell and the dollar gained.

Futures on equity gauges in Japan and Australia rose and Hong Kong traders will likely return from holiday to a positive session for the city’s stocks. The S&P 500 Index climbed for a third day and the dollar strengthened, while the 10-year Treasury yield popped above 2.83 percent ahead of Friday’s payroll numbers.

Risk appetite is returning as investors grow more confident the Trump administration’s protectionist rhetoric will not result in equally stringent policy. Attention now turns to the state of U.S. economic growth, with payrolls due Friday.

Former Under Secretary of Commerce and International Trade Stefan Selig discusses the U.S.-China tensions. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, oil’s rally waned amid signs of further swelling stockpiles at the most important U.S. storage complex. Gold steadied.

Here are some key events for the remainder of this week:

On Friday, America publishes non-farm payrolls and an employment report; the jobless rate was forecast to have fallen in March after holding at 4.1 percent for five straight months.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.9 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 percent.

The euro was flat $1.2238.

The pound was flat at $1.4003.

The yen was at 107.38 per dollar after declining 0.6 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 2.83 percent.

Commodities