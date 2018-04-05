Slovak Anti-Government Protests Continue After Cabinet Shuffle

Thousands of Slovaks returned to the streets to protest against the government after the resignation of former Prime Minister Robert Fico and a cabinet shuffle failed to ease public discontent over corruption.

About 30,000 people attended a rally in capital Bratislava, with more marching in several other cities across the European Union nation of 5.4 million on Thursday, according to the Sme newspaper. The organizers from civic groups had called the protests to demand the dismissal of the police chief to guarantee an independent investigation of the killing of a journalist who reported on organized crime with links to politicians.

The three ruling parties agreed last month to shuffle the cabinet to restore public trust in state institutions following the murder of reporter Jan Kuciak. Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini replaced Fico, who resigned halfway into his third term amid pressure from the biggest demonstrations since the end of communism.