Turkish Deputy PM Quit Reports Based on ‘Allegation,’ Erdogan Aide Says

Reports that Mehmet Simsek, Turkey’s deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, has tendered his resignation are currently no more than allegations, according to a spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Leading newspaper Hurriyet and other Turkish media said that Simsek had resigned following criticism from Erdogan over economic policies. When asked about those reports during his weekly press briefing on Thursday, Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin carefully avoided an outright denial.

Mehmet Simsek Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

“This is, at the moment, an allegation. There is nothing that came to us about this,” he said.

Simsek, just as in the case of his predecessor Ali Babacan, is seen as the biggest supporter of economic orthodoxy in the cabinet. Investors see him as a counterweight to the president and his allies, who argue that lowering interest rates will rein in Turkey’s soaring inflation -- an argument that runs against some of the most fundamental assumptions in economics.

The lira, which had lost as much as 0.8 percent earlier to fall to a record low, trimmed losses later and was trading 0.7 percent lower at 4.0259 per dollar at 1:09 p.m. in Istanbul.