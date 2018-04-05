J&J Ordered to Pay $37 Million Over Banker's Talc Cancer Claims

Photographer: Scott Eells/Bloomberg
J&J Ordered to Pay $37 Million Over Banker's Talc Cancer ClaimsBy
Johnson & Johnson and another company must pay at least $37 million to a banker who blamed the companies’ talc products for causing him to develop a deadly cancer linked to asbestos.
Jurors in state court in New Brunswick, New Jersey concluded Thursday that J&J and Imerys Sa officials hid that their talc-based products, including J&J’s iconic baby powder, had been tainted by asbestos and failed to warn consumers. Jurors will also weigh whether the companies’ mishandling of the talc warrants punitive damages.
