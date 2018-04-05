Indonesia Says Its Huge Domestic Market Will Protect It From Trade War

Indonesia’s economy may be cushioned by its huge domestic market as a trade dispute between the U.S. and China poses risks to the global economic recovery, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy relies less on exports compared with others in the region, with consumption accounting for more than half of gross domestic product, Indrawati said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Singapore on Thursday. The government is also looking to boost investment to support growth, she said.

Indonesia Finance Minster Sri Mulyani Indrawati discusses tariffs, and the plans to boost investment and growth. (Source: Bloomberg)

The brewing trade war between the U.S. and China has raised concerns about potential fallout for Southeast Asia’s economies, many of which count China as their main trading partner. China on Wednesday said it would levy an additional 25 percent tariff on about $50 billion of U.S. imports, matching the scale of the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs.

“This kind of practice or policy, which is bad for both sides, is not going to serve their interests, or the world economy,” Indrawati said.

The U.S. and China should seek a resolution to their trade disputes through the World Trade Organization, said Indrawati, a former World Bank managing director.

— With assistance by Michelle Jamrisko