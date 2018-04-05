India Keeps Rates Unchanged as RBI Cuts Inflation Forecast

India’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged for the fourth straight meeting and cut its inflation forecast citing lower food prices.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel and his monetary policy committee retained the benchmark repurchase rate at 6 percent on Thursday. The move was predicted by all 42 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Five of the six-member MPC voted for the decision, while one sought a hike.

“Overall food inflation should remain under check on the assumption of a normal monsoon and effective supply management by the government,” the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement in Mumbai. It retained its neutral policy stance.

The decision will help extend a rally in the bond market, triggered last week when the government cut its first-half borrowing plans. That rebound in bonds received further support from RBI, which allowed lenders to spread their debt market losses over four quarters.

Key Points

Cuts inflation forecast for first-half of fiscal year started April 1 to a range of 4.7 percent-5.1 percent from 5.1 percent-5.6 percent; second-half forecast at 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent-4.6 percent

Reiterates commitment to keep inflation at 4 percent in medium-term

Sees GDP growth at 7.4 percent in fiscal 2019 from 6.6 percent the previous year, “with risks evenly balanced”

RBI warns rising trade protectionism and financial market volatility could derail global recovery; says Indian companies and banks must continue cutting debt

Bonds rallied after the decision. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent sovereign notes maturing 2028 fell 8 basis points to 7.2 percent. The rupee gained 0.2 percent to 65.05 per dollar and the main equity index was trading up 1.6 percent as of 2:48 p.m. in Mumbai.

— With assistance by Manish Modi