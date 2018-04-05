Charted

FX Traders Choose Inertia

Index of currency volatility shows state of calm amid trade-war angst
By
Lananh Nguyen
and
Ivan Levingston

Volatility in the $5.1-trillion-a-day foreign-exchange market has barely budged in the past two weeks, shaking off the threat of tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies. A JPMorgan Chase & Co. index of currency volatility has remained in check even as measures of fluctuations in other markets, such as U.S. stocks, have advanced and retreated.

