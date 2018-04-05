Ex-Catalan President Puigdemont Ordered Free on Bail in Germany

A German court ordered former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont freed from detention on bail, saying it didn’t see grounds for a case for rebellion in what could be a setback for Spain’s judges seeking to have him face trial for leading an attempt in October to split off Catalonia.

The court declined to consider the extradition request for rebellion charges but said he might still be extradited for corruption and ordered him released on 75,000 euros ($92,000) bail, according to a statement by the Schleswig-Holstein appeals court Thursday. German prosecutors filed an extradition warrant against Puigdemont earlier this week.

Spain issued an extradition warrant against Puigdemont for rebellion and misuse of public funds after the ousted Catalan president fled the country in October. He was arrested last month in Germany as he crossed into the country by car.

“I have always said that I had full confidence in German justice,” Puigdemont’s lawyer Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas said on Twitter.