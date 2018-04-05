France's Eutelsat to Buy Thales Satellite, Abandon U.S.'s ViaSat

France’s Eutelsat Communications SA ordered a new satellite to boost its broadband and in-flight connectivity services, abandoning plans to invest in ViaSat-3 with ViaSat Inc.

The Konnect VHTS satellite will be operational in 2021, and is to be built by Paris-based aerospace and defense manufacturer Thales SA, according to a statement Thursday. Eutelsat also signed a multiyear pact with France’s biggest telecom company, Orange SA, which will sell service to customers that terrestrial networks can’t reach. Thales will work with government buyers.

The cost, which wasn’t disclosed, will be covered by Paris-based Eutelsat’s 420 million euro ($514 million) annual capital spending plan, where the ViaSat project had been budgeted. Konnect VHTS, standing for Very High Throughput Satellite, will deliver 500-gigabit-per-second Ka-band capacity. Over the next decade, VHTS satellites will deliver “fiber-like services both in terms of price and speed,” Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer said in the statement.

“High-speed broadband will be a critical driver of Eutelsat’s growth from 2020 onwards,” he said. “Over the next decade, VHTS satellites will bring enough capacity to serve high-speed internet and in-flight connectivity markets at scale.”

ViaSat, based in Carlsbad, California, fell as much as 3.8 percent to $64.52 in New York. The stock has been up as much as 1.6 percent before the news. The company didn’t respond to phone and email requests for comment.