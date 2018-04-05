Ethics Memo Raises Fresh Questions for Embattled EPA Chief

A government review of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s unorthodox bedroom rental from a lobbyist last year failed to examine whether the arrangement violated ethics regulations governing impartiality, according to the agency’s top ethics officer.

The EPA’s initial review last week of Pruitt’s rental of the condo from the spouse of an energy lobbyist whose firm has clients with matters before the agency was limited to the terms of the lease only -- not "whether the actual use of the space was consistent" with the agreement, according to a 24-page memo from the ethics officer dated April 4.

Scott Pruitt Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Kevin Minoli, the EPA’s principal deputy general counsel and designated agency ethics official, says in the memo obtained by Bloomberg News that his assessment only scrutinized whether the lease ran afoul of federal ethics regulations prohibiting certain gifts. He concluded it didn’t. But he didn’t examine whether the arrangement violated other ethics rules, such as those on impartiality.

“A federal employee must comply with the standards of ethical conduct, including those related to impartiality, at all times," Minoli writes.

Under federal ethics laws, government employees are required to act impartially and prohibited from giving preferential treatment to any private organization or individual. They also are barred from accepting gifts or other items of value from people or entities seeking official action or conducting business with the employee’s agency.

The unconventional lease terms permitted Pruitt to pay $50 only on days his bedroom in the condo -- located just steps from the U.S. Capitol -- was actually occupied. He paid a total of $6,100 over a roughly six-month period last year. Pruitt had to leave his bedroom door unlocked and did not have use of common areas, which continued to be a venue for dinner parties and meetings during his stay.

In an interview with Fox News Wednesday, Pruitt was indignant when asked if a low-priced condo rental arrangement with a lobbyist friend was in sync with President Donald Trump’s “drain the swamp” campaign vow. “I don’t think that that’s even remotely fair to ask that question,” Pruitt told Fox.

The memo asserts that there are seven comparable private bedrooms within a six-block radius of Pruitt’s temporary quarters that can be rented for $55 or less per night, a basis for the ethics officer’s conclusion that last year’s rental was fair "market value" and did not constitute a prohibited gift. While Pruitt was allowed to leave “limited” personal belongings, such as some clothing, at the site even on nights he was not paying $50 to occupy the room, under the lease, that did not appear to factor into the ethics analysis.

The April 4 memorandum reaffirms the original decision while clarifying what was beyond the initial review’s scope, Minoli said in an emailed statement.

The disclosure of the condo rental, followed by other revelations that the EPA used an obscure law to boost the pay of two Pruitt aides over the White House’s objections, have spurred both Republicans and Democrats to call for the administrator’s ouster. Although Trump assured Pruitt his job was safe on Monday, the White House is conducting its own review of the rental arrangement.