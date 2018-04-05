Czech Billionaire Fails to Clinch Ruling Deal

Czech billionaire Andrej Babis failed to reach an agreement to form a coalition government with the Social Democratic Party, extending a political deadlock five months after he won parliamentary elections.

Babis is seeking to secure enough backing to graduate from his role of caretaker prime minister even as he fights off a fraud probe and conflict-of-interest allegations. He’s also trying to become closer with other European Union leaders, while fending off comparisons to Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban and Polish ruling party head Jaroslaw Kaczynski, with whom he shares some euroskeptic and anti-immigrant views.

While Babis’s ANO party and the Social Democrats had agreed on joint government agenda during several weeks of negotiations, the talks collapsed in the final round over disagreement about division of cabinet posts. The Social Democrats were demanding that Babis stay out of cabinet as long as the fraud investigation is ongoing, which the billionaire rejected. ANO was offering to give up five ministries, but refused to cede control of the Interior Ministry.

“Our movement showed great flexibility and tolerance,” Babis told a news conference late on Thursday. “I don’t understand this, the difference in elections was 22 percent.”

Social Democrat leader Jan Hamacek countered by saying that ANO refused to accept his party’s proposals that could allow creation of a stable coalition government. The outcome of the talks extends political uncertainty and could raise the prospects of early elections.

With mainstream parties refusing to support Babis’s administration, the second-richest Czech can try to negotiate backing from the Communists and the far-right SPD party, an anti-Muslim group advocating for the country to follow the U.K. out of the EU. Babis said he would seek a meting with President Milos Zeman, his ally who has repeatedly spoken against snap ballot.

Lengthy coalition building is a tradition following Czech elections. Because of a system that usually results in five or more parties entering parliament -- and none with a majority -- the post-communist nation of 10.6 million frequently struggles with unstable governments, and has cycled through six cabinets in the past decade.

That has rarely caused major disruptions in the economy, however, because of the country’s close links with its largest trading partner, Germany.