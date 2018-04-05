Spain Readies Dragnet for Crypto Tax Evasion

Spain’s Tax Agency has asked financial firms to turn over names and trading data on cryptocurrency buyers, launching the country’s biggest dragnet yet for potential tax evasion and money laundering using digital coins.

Sixty companies were sent requests for trading information, according to an official at the department, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. They include banks and securities firms as well as currency platforms. The drive originated in part from a probe by the National Fraud Investigation Office on bank accounts opened abroad by foreign-exchange shops, according to the official.

Spain is cracking down on tax evasion with authorities reportedly increasing demands on Internet-based companies, such as Airbnb Inc., to reveal client identities.

The move by Spain’s Tax Agency was earlier reported by El Confidencial website.