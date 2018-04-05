AT&T's Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit

AT&T Inc. theorized in 2016 that the expiration of a consent decree stemming from Comcast Corp.’s takeover of NBCUniversal could result in higher prices for its pay-TV customers or withheld programming, according to emails presented by the government in its antitrust trial.

The Justice Department sought on Thursday to bolster its case that AT&T’s $85 billion deal to buy Time Warner would give its Turner Broadcasting unit too much market power. AT&T’s own executives had the same concerns about a programmer with popular shows being owned by a cable company, prosecutors say.

The expiration of Comcast’s decree "means NBCU can play hardball," one AT&T email read. There will be "no more conditions on how they behave in the marketplace," another said. The emails talked about a 2016 AT&T project analyzing the potential impact on its DirecTV unit.

Timothy Gibson, an AT&T vice president, helped analyze the expiration of the decree. He was called to testify Thursday for the government. But he pushed back against prosecutors’ theory, noting that his team’s prediction was preliminary and wasn’t included in a final report.

"This was pretty early in the process," Gibson said. "We were reading pretty complicated merger conditions for the first time."

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington is overseeing the trial. In 2011, Leon approved Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal after a consent decree was struck that required the combined company to report on arbitration actions initiated by online-video distributors. The conditions were imposed to protect the emerging online-video market.

Why More Than Just AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is on Trial: QuickTake