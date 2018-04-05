As Deficits Widen, Pakistan to Lure Overseas Money With Amnesty

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced an amnesty scheme and tax cuts aimed at combating rampant avoidance in an attempt to shore up the country’s deteriorating finances.

The government has proposed a one-time amnesty scheme allowing Pakistanis to repatriate funds from overseas after paying a 2 percent cash tax, Abbasi told reporters in Islamabad on Thursday. Abbasi said income-tax rates would be slashed to between 5 percent to 15 percent from a maximum of 30 percent and the government would use a national database to profile citizens in a bid to clampdown on non-payers from the fiscal year starting July.

“Pay your taxes,” said Abbasi, who flagged the new amnesty and tax plans to Bloomberg in an interview in February. “The nation can’t progress without paying taxes.”

Lenders including the International Monetary Fund have repeatedly shown concern over Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio of about 12 percent, which is among the lowest globally and less than 1 percent of the nation’s 200 million people pay taxes. Past attempts to force people to pay taxes have been met with resistance and strikes by businesses, while various amnesty plans have failed to boost revenues.

With elections scheduled for July or August, the South Asian nation has been weathering political instability and economic stress for the past year. The nation’s current account deficit has risen by 50 percent in the eight months ended February and foreign exchange reserves are deteriorating at the fastest pace in Asia. That prompted the finance ministry to raise $2.5 billion from global bonds and sukuk in November and the central bank has also devalued the rupee twice since December.

Pakistanis hold $150 billion in undeclared offshore assets, according to an estimate by Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi, a partner at Karachi-based A.F. Ferguson & Co. -- an affiliate of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The stash comprises $80 billion in property and bank deposits, $20 billion in local stocks held in foreign accounts -- about a fifth of the bourse’s market value -- and $50 billion in assets such as manufacturing concerns, according Zaidi.