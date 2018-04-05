$1.2 Trillion Asset Manager Isn't Worried About U.S.-China Trade Fight

PGIM CEO Hunt spoke about investments in an interview in Tokyo

Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment management arm, PGIM, is bullish on global stocks and likes emerging-market debt, even as the escalating conflict between the U.S. and China over trade rocks markets.

There’s a “fairly low” probability that the trade tensions will derail global growth, David Hunt, chief executive officer of PGIM, said in an interview on Wednesday in Tokyo.

“There is an awful lot of discussion, and issues get on the table,” he said. “As it moves into implementation, in general, there has been a kind of middle ground that has been found.”

Hunt’s top asset managers, who were with him in Japan, agree. Here is what they had to say: