Your Evening Briefing

Whether or not we're headed for a trade war isn't quite clear, but the pain China's tariff counterpunch will inflict on some parts of the U.S. economy certainly is. So when it comes to a trade war, how will we know? Stocks can be deceiving. —Sam Schulz

China’s retaliatory tariffs could dash Republicans’ electoral hopes. The 25 percent levies on nearly $50 billion of U.S. imports already sparked a global selloff. They’ll also hit Trump country and swing states—especially top soybean producers like Ohio and Iowa—particularly hard, and make it harder for the GOP to hang onto Congress come November.

Facebook said that data on as many as 87 million people may have been improperly shared with research firm Cambridge Analytica. This is the company’s first official confirmation of the possible scope of the data leak, which was previously estimated at roughly 50 million.

The woman who shot three people and herself at YouTube headquarters was angry about policies she said limited her videos’ audience on the platform, police say. “This appears to be the motive for this incident.”

Forget about a zero-percent car loan. Now that rising interest rates have made their own borrowing more expensive, car makers are phasing out the cheap financing they used to lure buyers during the recession.

Trump’s tweets won’t fix the post office, but more customers like Amazon could. With first-class mail and catalogs disappearing, the U.S. Postal Service needs something else to carry through rain, sleet and snow to make money.

Pot sales might surpass soda by 2030. The sugary beverage’s popularity is falling over health concerns, while more than one in five Americans can now legally consume marijuana recreationally. But the industry really feeling the effects is alcohol.

These are the world’s cheapest places for booze and drugs. The cost of maintaining a habit in the U.S. rose more last year than almost anywhere else, according to our annual Bloomberg Vice Index. The places where it’s most affordable are mostly in Europe.