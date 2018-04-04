Who’s Hoarding All the Nickel?

The mass roll-out of electric vehicles may still be years away, but there are signs the nickel industry is already preparing for a surge in demand. Inventories on the London Metal Exchange have tumbled to their lowest level since 2014, in what Macquarie Bank Ltd. analysts say could be evidence of stocking up in the battery-making supply chain. The bank says the main beneficiaries of booming nickel usage in EVs will be producers like Vale SA and Glencore Plc.