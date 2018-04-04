Want to Quietly Impress Your Neighbors? Buy the BMW 7-Series E-Hybrid

It’s not as powerful as the V12 version of the standard-setting sedan, but it’s sleek, smart, and it shows off your best qualities.

Talk to any expert on luxury and they’ll tell you that for today’s consumers, perception matters more than ever. Especially when it comes to cars.

As one auto company head put it, what matters most is not whether or not buyers like a certain car, but whether or not their friends like it.

The BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance hybrid starts at $90,700. The one I drove cost $99,845 and included such options as a cold weather package and parking assistance package. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg

These days, vehicles perceived as environmentally friendly often bestow the highest status.

This factor well applies to the 2018 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance hybrid sedan. It’s just as fast, marginally more powerful, and $7,000 more expensive than the standard-issue 7-Series sedan. But it betters the fuel efficiency of its sibling by multiple miles per gallon when you look at combined engine performance, and brings with it the valuable social clout conferred by the subtle “look-at-me, I’m-a-hybrid!” design cues throughout its body.

The hybrid sedan uses a plug-in outlet toward the front of the car. It can go 14 miles on electric-only power. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg

In fact, the 7-Series hybrid is arguably the most prestigious option of the range, including even the excellent 12-cylinder. At a time when design snobs no longer have to hold their noses and drive Priuses just because they want to go green, the BMW 7-Series Hybrid sedan shows what it means to be affluent, progressive, and good-looking.

Undercover (Earth) Lover

Thing is, you actually may not immediately recognize this 7-Series as a hybrid. Your neighbors might not, either. There are a few small badges on the side and door sills of the car, and some blue strips and lighting, but those are as subtle as a whisper. On the outside of the car, the most distinctive things—the only distinctive things, until you plug it in—are the adaptive LED head- and fog-lights and classic BMW kidney grills, this time laced with blue venting that acts as a hint that this car is eco-friendly. It’s sort of an “those who know, know” type of thing, like the hidden label in a refined Italian suit. If you’re in the club, you recognize the product; if not, you don’t. For a car that easily slides over $100,000 with options, that level of restraint is saying quite a lot.

The 7-Series hybrid has seating for five. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg

What the 7-Series hides is expansive interior space and exceptional efficiency, downplayed by a silent engine and silky handling. Behind that blued grille is a 2.0-liter twin-turbo, 255-horsepower four-cylinder engine—Bayerische Motoren Werke AG’s first four-cylinder in a 7-Series in the U.S.—and a 9.2 kWh lithium ion battery. Those combine for 64 miles per gallon equivalent when under hybrid propulsion (or 27mpg combined, running on gasoline only), with a 14-mile electric-only range.

The 7-Series 740e xDrive iPerformance has dual panoramic sunroofs. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg

It’s fair to say you’ll go probably further on one tank driving a diesel-powered sedan than this, but those are difficult to find in America, especially those with all the trappings of luxury plus power. Total output is 322 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, enough to push the car to 60 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph.

The feel of driving the car matches its sober exterior élan: smooth and restrained, but able to lay a blow when necessary. The eight-speed transmission, multiple drive modes, and capable all-wheel drive suited perfectly a weekend trip to Montauk, N.Y., with several hundred miles of highway driving punctuated by sandy trails, cobblestone streets, and two-lane back roads winding through the forest.

The car includes BMW’s novel system, which uses gestures done in front of the center screen to control things such as radio volume. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg

But if you want a throaty roar from your car, or something with actual driving personality, look elsewhere. For better or worse, the 7-Series hybrid never imposes, never initiates, never throws thunder like that 7-Series V12 might. It’s capable and compliant, which is nice the way an appliance can be nice. It’s domesticated, not wild— just something to keep in mind.

Really, though, the 7-Series line is meant to be enjoyed from the back seat as much as it is to be driven, and the hybrid variant is no different. BMW has packed everything inside to make it feel special: rich, chestnut-wood trim with intricate inlays in the doors, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, Harman Kardon surround sound, dual panoramic sunroofs, and heated rear seats, to name a few. It has multiple climate control settings, high-def parking and crash-avoidance cameras—the works. The hard leather seats in the front numbed tired muscles after a few hours, but we had ample space to change positions, bolster ourselves with coats and blankets, play with BMW’s famous gesture control function (wave a finger at it to decrease radio volume, for instance) at the center of the car. I call it even.

The kidney grille and 19-inch light alloy wheels are done in BMW’s distinct style. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg

And while it’s not as wide as the massive, fast, and expensive $154,000 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, the high, flat roof and smooth sides also contain long-enough leg cavities in back and generous headroom and shoulder room to hold an NBA star. (This 7-Series comes to the U.S. only in long-wheelbase form, after all.) I am not a basketball dynamo, so I tested it out in maximal weekender fashion: a massive ‘70s-era leather chair purchased at a flea market on Shelter Island fit in the rear with ease. It even left plenty of room on the other seat for groceries—sustainably grown and purchased from the local farmer’s market, of course. The neighbors would be disappointed to see anything less.

Total output is 322 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, enough to push the car to 60 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg

All-wheel drive and eight-speed paddle shifting come standard. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg

The car comes with adaptive LED headlights and fog lights, plus run flat tires, keyless entry, ambient lighting, and soft-close automatic doors. Photographer: Cesar Soto/Bloomberg