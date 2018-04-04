U.S. Seeks More Than 15-Year Sentence for Turkish Banker Atilla

In this court room sketch, defendant, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, center, listens to proceedings from the defense table, in New York, on Nov. 28, 2017.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than 15 years for a Turkish banker convicted of aiding a money-laundering scheme that enabled Iran to evade U.S. sanctions on $1 billion in oil revenue.

The lengthy sentence is dictated in part by the amount of money involved and in part by the stiff minimum sentences for crimes involving money laundering. In an earlier filing, lawyers for the banker, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, said their client could face life in prison but asked the judge for leniency, saying he should serve less than five years.

Though Atilla was acquitted on a single count of money laundering, he was convicted on five other charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions evasion that carry severe penalties.

Atilla, who headed international banking at Turkish state-owned banking giant Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, was a peripheral figure in an intricate scheme orchestrated by a Turkish-Iranian gold trader, Reza Zarrab.

But Zarrab pleaded guilty on the eve of trial and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution, becoming the government’s chief witness in the case. Still, Atilla was captured on several wiretapped calls with Zarrab, including one in which he coached the trader on how to counterfeit customs forms to make transactions look legitimate.

The case is U.S. v. Atilla, 15-cr-867, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).