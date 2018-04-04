U.S. Metal Makers Stumble With Trade Spat Blunting Tariff Benefits

The last time the Trump administration unveiled metal-import tariffs, American steel and aluminum producers rallied. The benefits of a second-round of protection are far less clear.

Shares in U.S. steelmakers including Nucor Corp. and Steel Dynamics Inc. fell on Wednesday as a fresh round of proposed Trump tariffs on steel-product shipments was clouded by Chinese retaliatory measures.

While tariffs introduced last month under Section 232 of the trade act heralded targeted protectionism for American metal producers, the latest U.S. duties and China’s response elevate the risk of an all-out trade war between the two super-powers. That leaves domestic producers of raw materials used in everything from aircraft to snowblowers exposed to potential fallout.

“You get 232, but is that positive enough to offset any dilution to the downstream?,” Novid Rassouli, an analyst at Cowen, said by telephone.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Trade Representative revealed plans to slap an additional 25 percent tariff on a long list of products, including metals. Then China said it would levy an additional 25 percent levy on around $50 billion of U.S. imports including soybeans, automobiles, chemicals and aircraft.

The moves prompted a mixed reaction in the global metals space. American steel and aluminum producers, including Alcoa Corp. and U.S. Steel Corp. fell before paring declines. Aluminum and the U.S. Midwest premium gained.

To be sure, it wasn’t just metal stocks that reacted, with the broader market selling off amid fear that the tensions will escalate. But by 12:34 p.m. in New York, Alcoa had recovered to be up 2.2 percent as part of a wider equity rebound as representatives from China and the U.S. left the door open for a negotiated solution.

“A trade war is not good for trade, which is not good for cyclicals, which is not good for materials,” Andrew Cosgrove, a senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said by telephone. “People are just going to de-risk, and just shoot first and ask questions later.”

While the tariffs passed last month stood to benefit the domestic industry, the latest round against China may not move the needle, according to Wood Mackenzie.

In aluminum, for example, about 95 percent of the metal imported from China is sheet and foil, on which the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed stiff duties of 49 percent to 106 percent. In January, a U.S. trade tribunal said in a preliminary ruling that imports of sheet from China are hurting the American industry, setting the stage for the Trump administration to implement those tariffs.

“I don’t see further impact from what was announced overnight,” Kamil Wlazly, a senior metals analyst at Wood Mackenzie in London, said by telephone.

— With assistance by Luzi-Ann Javier