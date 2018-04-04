U.K. Construction, Hit by March Snow, Shrinks Most Since 2016

U.K. construction activity shrank the most since 2016 last month because of disruption from the “Beast from the East” storm.

Snow and bad weather dragged IHS Markit’s construction Purchasing Managers Index down to 47 from 51.4 in February, it said Wednesday. The reading, the weakest since just after the Brexit vote, is below the key 50 line that divides expansion from contraction.

Civil engineering activity fell the most in five years, commercial activity declined, and house building increased slightly.

But in a sign the slump may be short lived, business expectations and hiring both picked up, Markit said.

