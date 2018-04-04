Super-PAC Backing GOP Control of Congress Raises Record Amount

A super political action committee focused on bolstering House Speaker Paul Ryan’s agenda and Republicans’ effort to maintain control of Congress said Wednesday it raised a record $15 million during the first quarter of this year.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, which is endorsed by the House Republican hierarchy, said the total compares with the $1.3 million it raised in the first quarter of 2016, the most recent similar period. The group, one of the top television advertisers so far in this year’s midterm campaign, said it ended the quarter with $25 million in the bank.

“Knowing this will be a challenging midterm environment, aggressive and early fundraising has put CLF in a strong position to defend the Republican majority,” the fund’s executive director, Corry Bliss, said in a statement. “Donors are investing heavily in CLF’s field program, which will continue to expand nationwide."

The group has 31 field offices and has made eight million voter contacts over the past year, Bliss said.

Republicans are trying to stave off a trend in which the party that holds the White House almost always loses seats in midterm elections.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to win the House and two to secure a majority in the Senate. Analysts suggest Democrats’ chances are better in the House because they’re defending far more Senate seats than the Republicans and have only a few strong pickup opportunities.