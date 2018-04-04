Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Stocks to Watch After Trump Announces Proposed China Tariffs

By
Matthew Burgess
and
Rebecca Jones

From malaria diagnostic test kits to sewing machines and aircraft turbopropellers, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration cast a wide net with its proposed list of Chinese-made products to be hit with 25 percent tariffs.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the sectors targeted, and the Chinese stocks that may move:


Medical imports

  • Chemicals used to make hydrogen peroxide; painkillers; vaccines; insulin; antibiotics; anti-malarials; synthesised forms of B2, B12, E and other vitamins; wound dressings; surgical supplies; dental cements, fittings and tools; chemical contraceptive preparations based on hormones or spermicides; lab and surgical sterilizers; catheters; defibrillators and their parts; hearing aids; pacemakers; tools for radio-nuclear medicine including x-rays
  • Some stocks to watch: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.; CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.; WuXi Biologics Inc.; BGI Genomics Co.

Industrial tools and materials

  • Various steel products including stainless and silicon electrical steel; wires; steel used to make oil and gas pipelines, pipes for drilling; steel for tools; metal for car suspension and hinges; water boilers and condensers; steam turbines; among other products
  • Lathes; boring and drilling machines; milling machines; grinders; hydraulic presses; grinding, sanding, cutting machines for wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics and similar hard materials; hand tools; chainsaw parts; blow torches; welders and solders; rock crushers, grinders, kneeders; concrete, mortar and bitumen mixers
  • Some stocks to watch: Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.; Angang Steel Co.; Jiangsu Shagang Co.; China National Chemical Engineering Co.; China Energy Engineering Corp; Suzhou Douson Drilling & Production Equipment Co.; VS International Group Ltd.

Technology

  • Scanners and printers; disk drives; printed circuits for various uses; disks, tapes, solid-state drives; cassette players; radar and navigational aids; remote controls apparatus; fuses; electrical resistors; volt meters; thermostats; LEDs; touch screens
  • Some stocks to watch: Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co.; Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., 360 Security Technology Inc.; AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.; ZTE Corp.

Defense

  • Rocket launchers; artillery guns, howitzers and mortars; military rifles and shotguns; pistols and their parts and accessories; bombs, grenades, missiles and torpedoes
  • Some stocks to watch: AECC Aviation Power Co.; AVIC Aircraft Co.; Jihua Group Corp; AECC Aero-Engine Control Co.

Transport

  • Cruise ships, excursion boats and similar vessels; ferry boats of all kinds
  • Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, or diesel engine and electric motor to transport 10 to 15 or 16+ more persons, incl driver
  • Golf carts and similar motor vehicles; Motor vehicles specially designed for traveling on snow; Motorcycles; Helicopters
  • New and retreaded pneumatic and non-radial rubbers tires used on aircraft
  • Steam turbines for marine propulsion; Vapor turbines (other than steam) for marine propulsion; Parts for internal combustion aircraft engines; Aircraft turbojets, turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN; Hydraulic power engines and motors, linear acting; Pneumatic power engines and motors
  • Balloons, dirigibles and non-powered aircraft, gliders and hang gliders
  • Air combat ground flying simulators; Flight data recorders
  • Some stocks to watch: China State Construction Engineering Corp.; China Communications Construction Co.; Hengli Petrochemical Co.; Sany Heavy Industry Co.; China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co.

Consumer/Home Goods

  • Parts of central heating boilers
  • Bakery ovens, including biscuit ovens
  • Refrigerating or freezing equipment
  • Instantaneous gas water heaters, nonelectric
  • Centrifugal clothes dryers
  • Brewery machinery
