Stocks to Watch After Trump Announces Proposed China Tariffs

From malaria diagnostic test kits to sewing machines and aircraft turbopropellers, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration cast a wide net with its proposed list of Chinese-made products to be hit with 25 percent tariffs.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the sectors targeted, and the Chinese stocks that may move:



Medical imports

Chemicals used to make hydrogen peroxide; painkillers; vaccines; insulin; antibiotics; anti-malarials; synthesised forms of B2, B12, E and other vitamins; wound dressings; surgical supplies; dental cements, fittings and tools; chemical contraceptive preparations based on hormones or spermicides; lab and surgical sterilizers; catheters; defibrillators and their parts; hearing aids; pacemakers; tools for radio-nuclear medicine including x-rays

Some stocks to watch: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.; CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.; WuXi Biologics Inc.; BGI Genomics Co.

Industrial tools and materials

Various steel products including stainless and silicon electrical steel; wires; steel used to make oil and gas pipelines, pipes for drilling; steel for tools; metal for car suspension and hinges; water boilers and condensers; steam turbines; among other products

Lathes; boring and drilling machines; milling machines; grinders; hydraulic presses; grinding, sanding, cutting machines for wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics and similar hard materials; hand tools; chainsaw parts; blow torches; welders and solders; rock crushers, grinders, kneeders; concrete, mortar and bitumen mixers

Some stocks to watch: Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.; Angang Steel Co.; Jiangsu Shagang Co.; China National Chemical Engineering Co.; China Energy Engineering Corp; Suzhou Douson Drilling & Production Equipment Co.; VS International Group Ltd.

Technology

Scanners and printers; disk drives; printed circuits for various uses; disks, tapes, solid-state drives; cassette players; radar and navigational aids; remote controls apparatus; fuses; electrical resistors; volt meters; thermostats; LEDs; touch screens

Some stocks to watch: Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co.; Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., 360 Security Technology Inc.; AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.; ZTE Corp.

Defense

Rocket launchers; artillery guns, howitzers and mortars; military rifles and shotguns; pistols and their parts and accessories; bombs, grenades, missiles and torpedoes

Some stocks to watch: AECC Aviation Power Co.; AVIC Aircraft Co.; Jihua Group Corp; AECC Aero-Engine Control Co.

Transport

Cruise ships, excursion boats and similar vessels; ferry boats of all kinds

Motor vehicles w/diesel engine, or diesel engine and electric motor to transport 10 to 15 or 16+ more persons, incl driver

Golf carts and similar motor vehicles; Motor vehicles specially designed for traveling on snow; Motorcycles; Helicopters

New and retreaded pneumatic and non-radial rubbers tires used on aircraft

Steam turbines for marine propulsion; Vapor turbines (other than steam) for marine propulsion; Parts for internal combustion aircraft engines; Aircraft turbojets, turbojets of a thrust not exceeding 25 kN; Hydraulic power engines and motors, linear acting; Pneumatic power engines and motors

Balloons, dirigibles and non-powered aircraft, gliders and hang gliders

Air combat ground flying simulators; Flight data recorders

Some stocks to watch: China State Construction Engineering Corp.; China Communications Construction Co.; Hengli Petrochemical Co.; Sany Heavy Industry Co.; China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co.

Consumer/Home Goods