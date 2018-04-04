Shari Redstone in Push for Viacom Boss in a CBS Deal

Shari Redstone, whose family controls CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc., wants executives from both companies to run the combined entity after a merger, putting her at odds with a proposal from CBS, according to people familiar with the matter.

Redstone won’t support combining the companies unless she’s confident the right management team, including Viacom boss Bob Bakish, is at the helm of the new business, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. CBS’s proposal, submitted privately this week to a group of Viacom board members, calls for Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves and his team to run the combined company, the people said.

At Redstone’s urging, a special committee of five CBS board members crafted the current proposal to take over the owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer values Viacom at less than its current market price, the people said, which will be another point of contention in negotiations.

Redstone wants to make sure the new managers can operate the combined assets efficiently and generate cost savings, and believes Bakish needs to be a part of it, the people said. RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Cahall said the companies could save as much as $750 million by combining their businesses.

Management and price loom as the biggest hurdles to a deal that would combine the two multibillion-dollar media companies. Viacom had been looking for an opening offer that at least valued its operations at its current market rate and wanted to share in the management of the company, the people said.

Viacom Response

A special committee of Viacom’s independent board members is considering how to respond to CBS’s opening offer, the people said. The offer values Viacom shares at an exchange rate for CBS shares and proposes that Moonves and his No. 2 Joseph Ianniello lead the new company, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

Viacom, also the owner of Paramount Pictures, closed at $29.42 on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of $12.2 billion. CBS rose 4 percent to $52.86, valuing the equity at $20.2 billion.

The talks come after a bid to recombine the companies, which spit up more than 12 years ago, failed in 2016.

The companies are 80 percent owned by National Amusements Inc., the Redstone family’s investment vehicle. Redstone, who has expressed concerns over governance at CBS in the past, has the power to oust management and seek new board directors.

Redstone Dispute

Bakish was promoted to run Viacom after a bitter dispute between Redstone and the company’s previous regime. He had run Viacom’s international operations, an area of growing of importance due to the weakness of the traditional U.S. TV business.

Moonves ascended to the top of CBS after a long career as a programming and studio executive. Known as one of the top “show pickers” in the TV business, he is also one of the best-compensated executives in media.

Ianniello is his long-time deputy, and a familiar name to analysts and investors.