Sara Lee Cake Maker Buys Wind Credits to Offset Your Dessert

The maker of Sara Lee cakes and Thomas’ English muffins is buying wind credits to erase the carbon footprint it created by baking your dessert.

Grupo Bimbo SAB plans to use renewable energy for all of its U.S. operations by 2020 and just locked in credits for 100 megawatts of wind power from Invenergy LLC, according to a statement Wednesday. Chicago-based Invenergy says it has agreements with 10 corporate customers for more than 1.1 gigawatts of renewable-energy capacity.

“We strive to be leaders in sustainability,” Grupo Bimbo Chief Executive Officer Daniel Servitje said in the statement. The Mexico-based company will begin offsetting its energy use with generation from Invenergy’s Santa Rita East wind farm in Irion County, Texas, in the third quarter of 2019, according to the statement.