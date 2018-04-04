Nigeria’s Buhari Approves $1 Billion for Weapons Purchases

Nigeria’s Buhari Approves $1 Billion for Weapons PurchasesBy
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval to the military to make weapons purchases worth $1 billion to enable Africa’s most populous country to tackle rising insecurity, Defense Minister Mansur Dan Ali said.
The decision to acquire new weapons was announced after Buhari met with security chiefs in the capital, Abuja, to review cases of violent unrest and conflicts in different parts of the country, Ali said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
