New York, Northeast Will Get a Snowy Saturday From Spring Storm

It looks like a spring snowfall is a go for Saturday in New York and the Northeast. The question is: How much will stick?

Whether Washington, New York and Boston get a white April depends on the path and timing of a cold front forecast to dump snow from Missouri to Kentucky before heading into the Atlantic, said Tony Fracasso, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. A low-pressure system is expected to build along the front and move up the coast. Too far south and it could miss, and if it hits in the daytime, snow may not accumulate.

“Snow falling during the day in April is hard to stick, even on the grassy surfaces,” Fracasso said. But “it is a pretty wintry pattern across the northern and eastern portion of the Lower 48.”

Before winter takes another bite this weekend, a cold front that unleashed winds Tuesday across the South, ripping down power lines, toppling trees and even damaging aircraft and a hanger at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, is bearing down on the Northeast. New York City may get gusts of much as 55 miles (88 kilometers) per hour and sustained winds reaching as high as 25 mph until midnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.