Murray & Roberts Sets Price Tag After Rejecting Helmig Bid

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd. sees a fair value for the South African engineering and construction company at as much 9.8 billion rand ($821 million), setting a price-tag for Germany’s Helmig family after rejecting an offer last week.

After reviewing an independent report by BDO Corporate Finance Proprietary Ltd., Johannesburg-based Murray & Roberts values the company at between 20 rand and 22 rand a share, it said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with a 15-rand offer made by Aton GmbH, the Helmig’s investment group, which already owns a 33 percent stake.

The stock jumped immediately after the announcement before paring gains to trade at 14.28 rand as of 3:04 p.m. in Johannesburg. That values the company at 6.2 billion rand.

Read More: Murray & Roberts Jumps by Record on Unsolicited Takeover Bid

The move puts the ball back in Aton’s court. The group, which has investments in mining, engineering, aviation and health technology, is making a second attempt at a deal after talks to merge M&R’s underground mining unit with an Aton business broke down two years ago.

On Thursday, Aton said it had agreed to a deal with Cape Town-based money manager Allan Gray to buy shares at 15 rand each that will boost its shareholding to almost 40 percent. In a note to clients dated March 1, analysts at SBG Securities valued the company at 19.80 rand.