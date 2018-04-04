More U.S. Stock Pain Ahead If Past Corrections Are a Guide

More U.S. Stock Pain Ahead If Past Corrections Are a GuideBy and
Do Tuesday’s gains for the S&P 500 Index have you thinking about better days ahead? If so, be patient. In this bull market alone, it’s taken almost 200 days (about six and a half months) on average for equities to claw back from prior corrections. That means that if the benchmark gauge rose back to its Jan. 26 high this week, it would be the second shortest and second shallowest of them all.
