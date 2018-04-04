Mexico Front-Runner Says He’s No Rebel, Backs Orderly Change

Mexico’s presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has a message to investors: you can trust me.

Amid concern that Lopez Obrador would reverse contracts won under the current administration if elected president July 1, the candidate wrote an op-ed in El Financiero newspaper saying he won’t confiscate assets. Energy and public works contracts such as the new $13 billion Mexico City airport project will be reviewed one by one "to avoid corruption cases," while respecting bondholders’ rights, he said.

"Our proposal is aimed at achieving an orderly and peaceful change to improve the living and working conditions of our fellow citizens," he wrote in the letter. “We aren’t rebels without a cause and we keep our word."

In the piece, Lopez Obrador also vows to respect the central bank autonomy and calls for the signing of any agreement over Nafta to be delayed until after the election.

July’s election is shaping up to be one of Mexico’s most contentious. After losing the presidential contest twice before, Lopez Obrador holds an 18.6 percentage point lead in Bloomberg’s poll tracker.