Macron's France Faces Second Day's Unrest on Trains and Campuses

A crippling train strike continued for a second day while students blocked universities across the country, testing French President Emmanuel Macron’s resolve to overhaul swathes of the French economy.

About one in seven high-speed trains were running Wednesday, about one in five regional trains, and about one in three Paris commuter trains. Eurostar canceled five trains in each direction between London and Paris. The strike ends Thursday morning, but is due to resume four days later unless there are advances in talks between unions and the government.

“I don’t understand this strike” Julien Denormandie, minister for territorial development, said on BFM television. “This reform we are carrying out is intended precisely to get the public service in order, not to undermine it. Everyone knows that prices have gone up and the quality down.”

The government is pushing changes at the SNCF, the indebted national railroad, that would deny future hires the job security, early retirement and special pensions of existing workers, while opening up train lines to competition. The government says the changes are a necessary precursor to any discussion on how to handle the SNCF’s 45 billion-euro ($55 billion) debt. Unions say it’s a way to hollow out public service.

Early Successes

In his first year in office, Macron pushed through a liberalization of labor law and cut taxes on capital, and is now planning to overhaul jobless benefits, simplify France’s retirement systems, and streamline parliamentary procedures. Protests against Macron’s earlier measures were timid and quickly faded, but the SNCF’s 74,000 employees are heavily unionized and united.

The next strike runs from 8 p.m. on Saturday April 7 until 8 a.m. on Tuesday April 10. Unions have planned a series of two-day stoppages every five days until June but Thierry Nier, deputy head of the CGT union, the largest at the SNCF, said on France Info Wednesday they could be called off if there are advances in the talks.

Air France unions have called for strikes on April 7, 10, and 11 in an unrelated pay dispute at the national airline. There is also a strike of garbage collectors in the Paris region.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it’s too early to judge what impact the strikes could have on the economy. “It’s our ability to hold firm in our determination to transform the SNCF that’s decisive for the image we have overseas,” he told LCI television.

Memories of ’68

Meanwhile, students have blocked universities in Paris, Montpellier, Toulouse, and Nice to protest what they say are more selective admissions procedures. About 10 sites are blocked across the country, according to BFM.

“As long as we are in discussion or debate about the law, then it’s normal,” Higher Education Minister Frederique Vidal said on France2 Wednesday. “But I can’t accept that students are hit, that buildings are damaged like in Nice. There are many false claims out there.”

French strikes have generally been unsuccessful for the past 20 years. Unions failed to stop President Nicolas Sarkozy raising the retirement age in 2010, nor Francois Hollande making it easier to fire workers in 2016.

But memories are still vivid of 1995, when a series of massive strikes forced the government to back down on making cuts to the country’s welfare and pension system. Likewise, the 1968 student protests in Paris that led to civil and labor unrest, bringing the country to a standstill and almost sparking a constitutional crisis.

Public opinion is split on the current dispute. An Ifop poll released over the weekend showed 46 percent think the SNCF strike is justified, while 53 percent say it isn’t. But just two weeks earlier, 42 percent had said the strikes were justified.

“The Battle for Public Opinion Begins,” was the headline in today’s Le Parisien newspaper.