Investors Sitting Short Volatility Face Harsh Lessons in Risk

The world is short volatility. How long it can remain so is another matter.

Whether for a long-equity fund, value investor or what’s seen as a diversified portfolio, the net exposure is essentially short volatility. Safety in spreading out investments only works if correlations between assets don’t converge in times of market turmoil. Increased gyrations in the global equity bull market are already signaling an impending change of climate, and as a trade war between the U.S. and China escalates, that means cost-efficient long-volatility exposure may be a new focus for investors.

The blowup in short-VIX exchange-traded products in February was a stark lesson in the reality of asymmetric payoffs -- during a sharp slide in equities, volatility moves can far exceed changes in the underlying asset. Convexity options outperform in aggressive selloffs given volatility gains accelerate as equity declines, even though this disproportionate reward versus risk has a carry expense. Still, buyers of convexity exposure may cut costs by using the relative value between VIX calls funded by SPX puts.

If It’s the Big One for Stocks, Hedgers Are Looking Unprepared

Increased leverage in the financial system may amplify volatility in a big selloff. Margin debt, compiled by FINRA, is the money clients borrow from brokerages to purchase securities and remains near record highs. While not predictive of a market slump, it is just one reported indicator that highlights elevated risk in the system. While the demand for short-VIX ETPs into the February blowup was transparent given these products are exchange-traded, mountains of leverage likely remain hidden elsewhere in the system.

A balanced approach toward volatility consists of constructing net long exposure overlaid with a tactical short to mitigate cost via relative value. Global trade-war fears have pushed short-dated SPX volatility to historically elevated levels versus long-dated, which may fade on the view that tensions will subside ahead of mid-term U.S. elections as President Donald Trump will likely want to maintain economic confidence