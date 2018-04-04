Hollywood Benefits From Growth in Overseas Markets Targeted by Trump

Overseas ticket sales saved the day for Hollywood last year.

Worldwide box-office revenue grew 5 percent to $40.6 billion in 2017, even as movie-going slumped in the U.S. and Canada, the largest market, according to a report Wednesday from the Motion Picture Association of America.

The data underscore the growing importance of international markets to U.S. studios, with territories outside North America accounting for 73 percent of revenue and all of the growth.

Biggest Movie Markets China led box-office sales growth last year among the major territories Sources: MPAA, IHS Markit, local sources

They also highlight potential risks for Hollywood as President Donald Trump slaps tariffs on China for what he says is unfair competition, including theft of intellectual property. Major studios have worked for years to get more of their movies released in China, the No. 2 market, and could face retaliation.

China’s 21 percent increase in movie ticket sales, to $7.9 billion, was a driver of global growth while Latin American, another target of Trump’s ire, was another bright spot, up 22 percent, according to the MPAA.

The U.S. and Canada generated $11.1 billion, down 2 percent from the previous year, with Hispanic and Asian movie fans being the greatest per-capita consumers of Hollywood fare.

Globally consumer spending on home entertainment, digitally and on disc, rose 11 percent to $47.8 billion. U.S. digital spending, which includes electronic sales, video-on-demand and subscription streaming, rose 20 percent. International digital spending was up 41 percent, the MPAA said.