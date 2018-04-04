China’s WTO Envoy Says U.S. Tariff Plan a ‘Gross Violation’ of Rules

China’s WTO Envoy Says U.S. Tariff Plan a ‘Gross Violation’ of RulesBloomberg News
China will retaliate against proposed U.S. import tariffs and “immediately” challenge the legality of the Trump administration’s measures at the World Trade Organization, Chinese ambassador Zhang Xiangchen said in a statement, Bloomberg News reports.
Zhang said China will retaliate against U.S. products “equivalent in scale and degree to the U.S. measures.”
Story developing...
