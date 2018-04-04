Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs

Caterpillar Inc. outperforming fellow machinery maker Deere & Co. in the stock market Wednesday shows where concern for China’s retaliatory tariff threats is focused: agriculture.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar was down about 1.5 percent at 1:02 p.m. in New York, while Deere had slumped 4 percent -- and as much as 6.2 percent.

China responded to the latest U.S. trade-protection measures with tariffs on imports of 106 U.S. products including soybeans. That stands to hurt Moline, Illinois-based Deere, the largest producer of farm machinery, more than Caterpillar, which targets mining, energy and construction.