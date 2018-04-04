Brewing Trade Fight Takes Aim at Swing-State Soybeans

The brewing trade dispute between the U.S. and China is taking aim at American farmers in a way that could have an impact on the mid-term elections this year. China on Wednesday said it would impose an additional 25 percent levy on around $50 billion of U.S. imports including soybeans, automobiles, chemicals and aircraft. The top producers of soybeans include battleground states like Ohio and Iowa. The map above shows U.S. grain elevators.