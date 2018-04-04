Banks Seek Wind Up of India Firms Owing $5.8 Billion

Creditors are pushing for liquidation of Alok Industries Ltd. and Jyoti Structures Ltd. -- which together owe about 380 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) -- as they aren’t happy with bids for the debt-laden companies, said people familiar with the matter.

The only binding bid for textile firm Alok is one from Reliance Industries Ltd. and JM Financial ARC, which offers a price that’s too low for the lenders, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private. They didn’t provide further details. Alok owes 299 billion rupees, according to official data.

Jyoti, which owes about 80.8 billion rupees, also received a single bid from a consortium of wealthy individuals led by Sharad Sanghi, who is chief executive officer of a data center. The bidders lack the experience to manage an engineering and construction firm like Jyoti, the people said.

The two Mumbai-based companies are among a dozen debtors which are seen as test cases for India’s 15-month-old bankruptcy law that aims to clean up more than $210 billion of stressed assets over a year or so. According to the bankruptcy court rules, a bad-loan resolution plan must be agreed within 270 days, failing which the company’s assets will be liquidated. The deadline for the Jyoti case was March 31 while Alok should be resolved by April 14.

Read why disputes may actually be good for India’s new bankruptcy law

Representatives for the resolution professionals in charge of the Alok and Jyoti cases didn’t reply to emails seeking comment. A spokesman for State Bank of India, the lender that referred both the cases to insolvency court, didn’t reply to phone calls and an email.

Emails to JM Financial ARC and Sanghi weren’t answered.