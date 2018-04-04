Asia Stocks Point to Gains After U.S. Rally: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia were set for a higher start after a reassessment of the Trump administration’s trade restrictions triggered an about-turn in U.S. equities. Treasuries and the dollar fell.

Futures signaled gains for equities in Japan and Australia after the S&P 500 index swung from a loss to close up 1.2 percent. Treasury yields also turned higher to trade around 2.80 percent. Representatives from China and the U.S. left the door open for a negotiated solution to avoid tariff proposals that wouldn’t take effect for months.

Federal Reserve officials highlighted the difficulty in assessing the impact of the trade dispute uncertainty to an otherwise bright economic outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said investor anxiety may suppress Treasury yields, in turn limiting the Fed’s ability to fulfill projections for another two rate increases this year, because further hikes might invert the yield curve.

Investors are adapting to intraday swings in equities after years of relative calm. They are having to weigh the growing protectionist rhetoric between the U.S. and China against the chances of measures having a meaningful effect on the still-upbeat global growth picture.

BlackRock’s Marilyn Watson discusses the outlook for bond markets. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, oil pared losses after a larger-than-expected drop in crude stockpiles. China and Hong Kong are closed Thursday for holidays.

Here are some key events on the calendar for the remainder of this week:

U.S. employment data are due Friday; the jobless rate probably fell in March after holding at 4.1 percent for five straight months.

The Reserve Bank of India decides on policy Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 2,644.74 at 4 p.m. in New York.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.2 percent to the lowest in almost eight weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 percent.

The euro was little changed at $1.2283.

The yen was flat at 106.74 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.80 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was steady at $63.52 a barrel.

Gold futures was little changed at $1,333.18 an ounce.

— With assistance by Lu Wang, Sarah Ponczek, and Jeremy Herron