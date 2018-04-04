AMC Cinemas Wins First License for Theaters in Saudi Arabia

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., controlled by China’s Dalian Wanda, was granted the first cinema license in Saudi Arabia and plans to open 100 theaters with the country’s Public Investment Fund.

AMC, the world’s largest exhibitor, and the Development & Investment Entertainment Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s PIF, plan to open as many as 40 cinemas within five years and 60 more by 2030, according to a statement Wednesday from the Leawood, Kansas-based company.

There are no commercial theaters in Saudi Arabia and plans to open them present challenges for the conservative kingdom, such as whether men and women can sit together and what types of movies will play. The partners are aiming for “50 percent market share of the Saudi Arabian movie theater industry,” the parties said. The first AMC in Saudia Arabia will open in the capital Riyadh on April 18.

The announcement coincides with the U.S. visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is looking to burnish his image as the leader of a more open Saudi economy.

MBS, as he’s known, met with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and media industry leaders including Rupert Murdoch and Warner Bros. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tsujihara. The Public Investment Fund is poised to take a $400 million stake in the Hollywood talent agency Endeavor as part of plans to diversify the kingdom’s oil-based economy.

In March, Saudi Arabia said it was ending a three-decade-long ban on cinemas and planned to open more than 350 theaters by 2030. The industry is expected to contribute about $24 billion to the economy and add more than 30,000 permanent jobs.

Imax Corp. is also interested in opening theaters in the country -- it operates the only cinema screen, which is housed in a science museum.