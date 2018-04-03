Zambia Partially Lifts Ban on South African Listeriosis-Risky Food

Zambia Partially Lifts Ban on South African Listeriosis-Risky FoodBy
Zambia said it partially lifted a ban on processed meat and diary products from South Africa that were linked to the world’s worst outbreak of listeriosis.
Tests of at-risk foods from South African manufacturers did not reveal the presence of the bacteria that caused the deadly outbreak, or listeria monocytogenes, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said in a statement Tuesday.
The import ban will continue to apply on at-risk foods from two units of Tiger Brands Ltd., Enterprise Foods Ltd. and the company’s Rainbow brand, he said.
