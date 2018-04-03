Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Manufacturing electric cars is tough work. Elon Musk calls the business "hell" and has taken to sleeping at Tesla's factory as he struggles to boost Model 3 production. All troubles aside, the effort appears to be paying off: It just became the best-selling electric car in America. —Josh Petri

Spotify skipped the traditional initial public offering process in favor of a route rarely taken by large, established companies. The music streaming service isn’t selling any shares and there’s no lockup period for company insiders or, with one exception, current shareholders. That means the company’s first public share price, the open price, was set based purely on supply from existing shareholders wanting to sell stock and demand for those shares.

Tesla built 2,020 Model 3 cars in the last seven days, trailing its target of 2,500 for the final week of March. Despite the shortfall, Musk promised a speedy acceleration in the next three months. Rival car companies meanwhile make far more vehicles with far fewer workers.

A Dutch lawyer who lied about his contacts with a top Trump campaign official and a reputed Russian spy was ordered to serve 30 days in prison, becoming the first person sentenced in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of potential collusion with Russia.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams was selected to run the U.S. central bank’s powerful New York branch, installing a top monetary economist in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s inner circle. Here's what you need to know about him.

Fear-based gun buying is back. A total of 2,767,699 federal background checks for firearms purchases were run last month, the highest March number since the FBI began releasing data in 1998. Industry shares rose on the news.

The Trump administration is hoping to pull off a quick win for Nafta by aiming for a provisional pact as early as next week. A look at the political calendar explains why that’s all he’s likely to get.

Last week, Bloomberg News told the story of three U.S. families without health insurance. We also asked readers to share their own stories as we spend the next year following people who are “risking it.” The response was overwhelming.