U.S. Supreme Court Says Tribune Creditor Suit May Be Revived

The U.S. Supreme Court offered new hope for Tribune Co. creditors who are seeking to claw back money from the media company’s former shareholders.

In an unusual statement, two justices said without explanation that the Supreme Court might lack the six-justice quorum needed to act in the case.

Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas, however, suggested the lower courts might revisit a ruling that threw out the case. The two justices pointed to a recent Supreme Court ruling that cast doubt on the lower court decision.