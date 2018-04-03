Tesla's Machine Needs Retooling (and Refueling)

Finally, we know just how many machines "the machine that builds the machine" actually built.

That's how CEO Elon Musk characterizes the production line for Tesla Inc.'s Model 3. Its ultra-automation hasn't been a technological leap thus far, however. Tuesday morning's hotly anticipated production update from the company confirmed what all the various leaks, management shuffles and Bloomberg's own tracker model pointed to: a miss. A herculean effort got production to 2,020 Model 3s in the last week of March, still short of the (reduced) target of 2,500 per week, which was reset in January.

This being Tesla, the stock naturally went up on the news:

Small Mercies Tesla's stock bounced by 4 percent on Tuesday morning after the onslaught of the past couple of weeks Data: Bloomberg; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

Getting a "2" at the front of last week's production number seemingly was critical to stemming the recent sell-off in Tesla's shares and bonds. Bull or bear, though, focusing on one week's production number is blinkered to say the least.

So what else did we learn? First, that last week, the thirteenth of the quarter, accounted for fully one-fifth of the 9,766 Model 3s Tesla made in the quarter. That makes a mockery of Tesla's January update, when it said it "hit a production rate on each of our manufacturing lines that extrapolates to over 1,000 Model 3's per week." Back out last week's number, and the average for the rest of the quarter was just 653 a week.

Clearly, the Model 3's ramp is a lumpy construct, as Tesla's own disclosure of "several short factory shutdowns to upgrade equipment" implies (another reason one week's number doesn't tell you much). It's also why Tesla said it expects to produce another 2,000 Model 3s in the next seven days; it knows sustainable progress, rather than one-offs, is what's really needed here.

Beneath the confident language, though, the strain shows.

For example, having missed its target for the first quarter, Tesla's reaffirmation of its second-quarter target was squishy. Tesla now sees itself making "approximately" 5,000 Model 3s per week "in about three months." Instead, investors' eyes are now being guided to the third quarter, when the "long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow" will materialize.

Tesla also appears to have been stung by third-party criticism of the Model 3 itself. Tuesday's update closed out with a defense of the vehicle's quality, saying it had scored the highest-ever rating in Tesla's own initial customer satisfaction survey.

Meanwhile, it's important not to forget the other 72 percent of Tesla's output: the Models S and X. Just over 24,700 of these were churned out in the first quarter -- which continues a troubling trend:

Is It A Plane? Leaving aside the Model 3, Tesla's production of the Models S and X has been flat since the summer of 2016, and deliveries fell 13 percent in the first quarter, year over year Data: Company reports; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

That drop-off in deliveries of higher-margin vehicles will be felt when quarterly financial results are released next month, with implications for cash flow.

Which brings us to the most important line in Tuesday's update:

Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.

This bold statement rests on Tesla getting to 5,000 Model 3s a week -- a target already subject to some doubt because its predecessor has just been missed.

At a broader level, this wouldn't be the first time Tesla has said it doesn't need external capital only to tap the markets. Six years ago, Musk said he was confident Tesla wouldn't need to ever raise another financing round -- and there have been five equity issues and a $1.8 billion high-yield bond sale since.

Looking at the bare numbers, Tesla is forecast to burn through $2.3 billion of cash in the first three quarters of this year -- and that is probably optimistic, given the track record of consensus estimates and the latest quarter's weak deliveries. Even this burn rate would imply Tesla's cash balance dropping to about $1 billion, likely the bare minimum it needs to operate, by September.

And, as I wrote here, Tesla is nearing a maturity wall, including $1.7 billion of convertibles that are now deeply out of the money. Taken as a whole, Tesla's forecast burn rate and debt maturities across 2018 and 2019 add up to around $5.5 billion, according to figures compiled by Bloomberg. That is equal to the amount of cash and available unused credit Tesla had at the start of this year. The implied margin of error is exceedingly tight.

Despite Tuesday's defiant statement, a capital raise to cushion against further snafus would be the prudent thing to do. Granted this would have been far easier when Tesla was trading near $360 -- only two months ago -- rather than closer to $260, as it is today. Even now, though, the market cap of $44.5 billion is still (remarkably) higher than Ford Motor Co.'s, suggesting it remains doable, if painful.

The paradox is that, without fresh funds, it's tough to see how Tesla achieves the spectacular growth still priced into its shares in the first place.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.