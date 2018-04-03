Sydney’s Once-Booming Property Market Cools for a Seventh Month

Property values in Sydney fell for the seventh straight month in March as the once-booming housing market continues to cool.

Prices in the nation’s biggest city declined 0.3 percent last month and are down 2.1 percent from a year earlier, CoreLogic Inc. data released Tuesday show. By contrast prices in Hobart rose 1.7 percent and are up 13 percent on the year.

A combination of tighter mortgage-lending standards, regulatory restrictions on investor loans and affordability constraints are weighing on the Sydney market. While the pace of decline has slowed, few predict a quick rebound.

“Even if the housing market is close to finding a floor, the prospect for a rebound in capital gains, as seen through late 2016 and early 2017, are far less likely,” CoreLogic’s head of research Tim Lawless said.

Both investors and owner-occupiers are beginning to look at cheaper regional cities. Hobart -- the capital of sleepy-paced Tasmania -- is one of the favored destinations. At A$423,468 ($324,290) the average property costs less than half its Sydney equivalent.