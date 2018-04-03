Steinhoff Halves Value of Property Unit in Business Review

Steinhoff International Holdings NV said a European real-estate portfolio may be worth about half previous estimates, as the embattled global retailer reviews the value of its assets following an accounting scandal.

Hemisphere International Properties BV has been valued at about 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in a review by CBRE Group Inc., Steinhoff said in a statement Tuesday. That compared with a previous book value of 2.2 billion euros. The findings will go toward calculations for the eventual publication of accounts for 2017, which were delayed after Steinhoff reported accounting irregularities in December.

The 2.2-billion euro valuation took account of the sale of a flagship store in Vienna that the company sold to shore up its balance sheet late last year, when the stock plunged more than 90 percent in the wake of the scandal. Auditors at PwC are reviewing Steinhoff’s accounts, including off-balance sheet structures and related parties, and said last week they would conclude the investigation by the end of the year.

The stock traded 3.6 percent higher at 0.232 euros as of 5:03 p.m. in Frankfurt, where the retailer moved its primary listing from Johannesburg in 2015. Hemisphere includes real estate across Europe, including the U.K., Germany, Poland and Romania.